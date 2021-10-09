Texas A&M’s Graphic For Tonight’s Alabama Game Is Going Viral

Back in May, a statement by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher got Nick Saban pretty uncharacteristically sassy. During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown club, Fisher said “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” when asked if his Aggies would ever beat Alabama while Saban is on the sideline.

When informed of Fisher’s bold claim, Saban had a perfect response: “In golf?” Saban is famously 24-0 against his former assistants, including Fisher, his former offensive coordinator at LSU.

Fast forward to today, and the Crimson Tide and Aggies are set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Some shine is off of this one, as A&M has back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, but Fisher and Saban’s back-and-forth in the spring is still top of mind.

This afternoon, Texas A&M put out a pretty incredible pregame graphic. In it, an Aggie player is on a pretty demonic-looking mini-golf course, putting directly into a stone Big Al’s mouth.

The Aggies finished last season at 9-1, and No. 4 in the country. The one loss: 52-24 to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Tonight, SI Sportsbook has Alabama as an 18.5 point favorite in College Station. Saban and the Tide are 3-0 against Fisher-led Texas A&M teams, winning by an average of 23 points.

But most importantly: why yes, we would like to play an incredibly detailed SEC-themed mini-golf course.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. CBS has the broadcast.