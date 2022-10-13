Bomb Threat Made At Major College Football Stadium Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is dealing with a bomb threat to Kyle Field on Thursday afternoon.

The official Texas A&M website issued an emergency "Code Maroon" alert a short time ago and announced an evacuation of the area near Kyle Field.

"A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field. As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright Building are currently being evacuated," the statement read. "University police is searching the facilities. Everyone is asked to avoid the area."

Other campus activities "can continue as normal," per the Code Maroon.

Hopefully, this is someone's idea of a sick joke, and there is no serious threat. If that's the case, we'd like to see whoever was responsible for the prank brought to justice.

Kyle Field has been Texas A&M's home for over a century and is one of the five largest college football stadiums in the country.

The facility is not scheduled to host another game until October 29, as the Aggies have a bye this weekend and are away next Saturday.