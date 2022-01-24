Breaking: No. 4 Overall Recruit Announces Decommitment

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins decommitted from Texas A&M this afternoon, just three weeks after he originally picked the Aggies.

Perkins, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2022 class, picked A&M over Texas, Florida, LSU and others back on January 2. Now, he’ll wait until next week to announce his final decision on February 2, which is National Signing Day.

Perkins officially visited Florida earlier this month and will visit LSU this upcoming weekend, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Both programs will have in-home visits with Perkins this week as well, per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

“His options are open right now,” Perkins’ uncle Alvin Walton told 247Sports.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Harold Perkins has officially decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 3 Player in the 2022 Class (#1 LB) will announce his decision on February 2nd https://t.co/iluaElmxjW pic.twitter.com/KwB0chZRej — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 24, 2022

As a senior, Perkins rushed for 1,194 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 300 yards and three more scores. He also compiled 35 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception and was a Texas 16-6A first-team all-district selection at both running back and linebacker.

Perkins’ 247Sports scouting report says the 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect “possesses the potential to become a multi-year impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft upside.”