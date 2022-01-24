The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: No. 4 Overall Recruit Announces Decommitment

A general view of Texas A&M's football stadium.COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 03: General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins decommitted from Texas A&M this afternoon, just three weeks after he originally picked the Aggies.

Perkins, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2022 class, picked A&M over Texas, Florida, LSU and others back on January 2. Now, he’ll wait until next week to announce his final decision on February 2, which is National Signing Day.

Perkins officially visited Florida earlier this month and will visit LSU this upcoming weekend, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Both programs will have in-home visits with Perkins this week as well, per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

“His options are open right now,” Perkins’ uncle Alvin Walton told 247Sports.

As a senior, Perkins rushed for 1,194 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 300 yards and three more scores. He also compiled 35 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception and was a Texas 16-6A first-team all-district selection at both running back and linebacker.

Perkins’ 247Sports scouting report says the 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect “possesses the potential to become a multi-year impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft upside.”

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.