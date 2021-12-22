Breaking: Texas A&M Dropping Out Of Gator Bowl

After going 8-4 in the regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies were hoping to end their season on a high note against ACC runner-up Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl. But those plans have now changed.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Texas A&M can no longer play in the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19. Per the report, the Aggies simply don’t have enough available players for the game (scheduled for December 31).

Texas A&M’s season will officially end at 8-4, but ends a 12-year streak of bowl game appearances. The last time the Aggies did not play in a bowl game was 2008.

As for the Gator Bowl, Dellenger noted that game officials are currently seeking a team to replace Texas A&M in their game. But that can only happen if another bowl game is impacted. They cannot add a non-eligible team to their game.

Texas A&M got off to a rough start to their 2021 campaign, losing their first two SEC games to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

But on October 9, the Aggies shocked the world by upsetting No. 1 ranked Alabama, ending the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak which dated back to the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

The Aggies turned that huge win over Alabama into a four-game winning streak and into the No. 11 ranked team in the country. Unfortunately, losses to Ole Miss and LSU closed out their season with an 8-4 record.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher still has yet to deliver a 10-win season to Texas A&M. Better luck next year.