Texas A&M just pulled off perhaps the biggest college football upset of the past decade, beating No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night.

The Aggies jumped out to an impressive 24-10 lead at the half, but it still felt inevitable the Crimson Tide would wear them down and have an offensive explosion in the second half. It happened, but Texas A&M weathered the storm.

The Aggies tacked on a game-winning field goal as time expired to claim the 41-38 victory over No. 1 Alabama.

Go crazy, College Station.

Anyone remember what happened during the 2007 college football season? We’re getting eerily similar vibes.

Texas A&M came into Saturday’s game 0-2 in conference play with losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. No one had the Aggies knocking off the top-ranked team in the land after their start to the 2021 season. Well done, Texas A&M.

Alabama’s not out of the College Football Playoff just yet, but it can’t afford another loss to stay in the mix. The real question for the Crimson Tide is how far will they slide in the rankings? Given their pedigree, it’s tough to imagine they fall out of the top eight.

Nick Saban’s team has plenty of soul-searching to do following Saturday night’s outcome. Alabama’s offensive identity is a mess and the Tide’s defense is beyond vulnerable.

Texas A&M may have just done the rest of the conference a favor by exposing Alabama’s flaws.

Congratulations, Aggies. And thanks for shaking up the college football landscape. Welcome back, parity.