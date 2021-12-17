CFB World Reacts To Max Johnson’s Transfer Announcement

After a short stay in the NCAA transfer portal, Max Johnson is staying in the SEC but moving from LSU to Texas A&M.

Johnson took to Twitter this morning and announced that he’s joining the Aggies for the 2022 season. In doing so, he joins his brother Jake, who recently announced his own move to College Station.

As a sophomore at LSU, Johnson completed 60-percent of his passes for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He went 8-9 as a starter and helped the Tigers reach a bowl game this year.

Fans on Twitter are mixed about the move. Texas A&M fans are largely welcoming Johnson into the fold with open arms. Meanwhile, LSU fans are largely happy to see him go.

Dude was so trash 🤣 https://t.co/j4ukMFMvOo — Dom Parker (@DomPark6) December 17, 2021

We’re thankful too lol https://t.co/YAZsXqmNy6 — Will Taylor (@cwilltaylor_) December 17, 2021

Welcome to Aggieland. Now go edit that bio !!! 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/aTsodl8fli — Drew Boroughs (@DrewBoroughs) December 17, 2021

So he throws a touchdown last in the final seconds to beat A&M for LSU and the joins them less than 30 days later. Remarkable and feels just a little weird. https://t.co/swqoS8fyqI — john hamilton (@buck5575) December 17, 2021

Texas A&M stunned Alabama during the 2021 regular season, but lost two of their final three games to finish 8-4. They finished tied for third in the SEC West and are set to play in the Gator Bowl against ACC runner-up Wake Forest.

It’s probably going to be a lot more difficult for Texas A&M to win the SEC next year regardless of who’s under center. With head coaches like Brian Kelly and Billy Napier coming to the conference, the competition will be tougher than ever.

Max Johnson has a tough road ahead of him – but it’s a road he’s chosen.

Will Max Johnson be able to get Texas A&M over the hump next season?