CFB World Reacts To Max Johnson’s Transfer Announcement

Max Johnson winds up to pass.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Max Johnson #14 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After a short stay in the NCAA transfer portal, Max Johnson is staying in the SEC but moving from LSU to Texas A&M.

Johnson took to Twitter this morning and announced that he’s joining the Aggies for the 2022 season. In doing so, he joins his brother Jake, who recently announced his own move to College Station.

As a sophomore at LSU, Johnson completed 60-percent of his passes for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He went 8-9 as a starter and helped the Tigers reach a bowl game this year.

Fans on Twitter are mixed about the move. Texas A&M fans are largely welcoming Johnson into the fold with open arms. Meanwhile, LSU fans are largely happy to see him go.

Texas A&M stunned Alabama during the 2021 regular season, but lost two of their final three games to finish 8-4. They finished tied for third in the SEC West and are set to play in the Gator Bowl against ACC runner-up Wake Forest.

It’s probably going to be a lot more difficult for Texas A&M to win the SEC next year regardless of who’s under center. With head coaches like Brian Kelly and Billy Napier coming to the conference, the competition will be tougher than ever.

Max Johnson has a tough road ahead of him – but it’s a road he’s chosen.

Will Max Johnson be able to get Texas A&M over the hump next season?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.