Chris Simms: 1 Remaining NFL Draft QB Is A ‘Top 20’ Talent

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But NFL analyst Chris Simms believes that there’s still a top 20 prospect at the quarterback position still available.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Simms listed Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond as his “#4 QB” in the draft. He called Mond “a machine throwing the ball” with an “explosive arm”. He believes that Mond is a top-20 pick and could be a steal in Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

“Kellen Mond is my #4 QB in this class,” Simms wrote. “He’s a machine throwing the ball, as pure and consistent a thrower as anyone in this class. Explosive arm. He’s a Top 20 pick who someone is going to get in Day 2.”

Mond put up some pretty strong numbers in three years as the Aggies’ starter. 2020 was his best year yet, as he completed 63.3-percent of his passes for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns with only three picks.

He finished his Texas A&M career with 9,661 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 27 picks, 1,609 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

Kellen Mond got little-to-no buzz as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft though. To most analysts, he was a fairly distant sixth-best QB after Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones (in no particular order).

But Chris Simms prides himself on going against the grain when it comes to the NFL Draft. In fairness, he’s had some success when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks. And if you don’t believe it, just ask him.

Maybe Mond will prove to be a quarterback on par with the ones taken in the first round. But that could depend on who drafts him first.

We’ll find out today or tomorrow for sure.