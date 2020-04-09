SEC Chancellor Reveals How Late The CFB Season Could Start

If there’s a way to play the college football season, the conferences and member schools are going to try and make it happen. One SEC chancellor made that pretty clear on a recent Q&A.

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp answered some questions about the ongoing situation in a discussion with The Texas Tribune. Obviously, curious Aggie fans want to know if they’ll get a chance to see if Jimbo Fisher can get over the hump this fall. He seems pretty optimistic that something can get worked out.

College football is set to get underway during the final weekend of August, with a few teams playing “Week Zero” games. The following week features some games as well, before things get into full swing on Saturday, Sept. 5. Texas A&M leads off with Abilene Christian at Kyle Field that day.

If need be, Sharp thinks the sport could be pushed back a month for an October start, and still play a full schedule. He also left open the possibility of the sport being played without fans in the stands for a while. Based on his comments, all options are on the table.

“We don’t know when this thing is going to end,” Sharp told viewers on Wednesday. “For all we know, we may have football where we have coaches and players and referees on the field with a TV camera and nobody in the stadium.”

More from his Q&A, via Saturday Down South:

“With some conversations with SEC officials and the NCAA, I think they’ve come to the conclusion that you could probably start football as late as October and still have a 13-game schedule,” Sharp said on Wednesday. “We don’t know when this thing is going to end, we don’t know when it’s going to happen. For all we know, we may have football where we have coaches and players and referees on the field with a TV camera and nobody in the stadium. We don’t know. But we are trying to figure all of that out. But none of that can be figured out until when we know the world goes back to work and we’ll hopefully find that out in a few weeks.”

If any league is going to pull out all the stops to play football, it is the SEC. However, commissioner Greg Sankey says that he league is going to rely on the science and medical community in determining an appropriate timeline for getting back to playing. Football is important, for sure, but keeping everyone healthy and defeating the virus is far more important.

