College Football World Reacts To What Jimbo Fisher Said Today

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made headlines with his response to a report that the Aggies spent between $25-30 million on its recruiting class.

“It didn’t affect recruiting at all. This $30 million thing is a joke,” Fisher said. “This idea there’s some fund out there and it was written on BroBible by a guy named sliced bread and now all of a sudden the country believes it?

“That had nothing to do with this class… This was hard work by our staff. It’s insulting that to the kids that come here that you insinuate that.”

While Fisher doesn’t want the college football world to think this is a legitimate report, some believe it. At least one person, former NFL offensive lineman Ramon Foster, believes the Aggies paid for recruits.

“I definitely believe that was the floor on what they spent. Easily!” he said.

ESPN’s Peter Burns had the same reaction as most – the can’t believe the content college football produces.

“Normal sport,” he said.

Chris Hummer followed up his original tweet with an interesting poll response from recruits.

“FWIW in regard to NIL: Only 18.3% of All-American Bowl players we surveyed anonymously said NIL played a role in their recruitment,” he said.

At this point, money certainly plays a role in recruiting and Fisher knows that. He just doesn’t want people thinking the school spent $30 million to buy recruits.

Does the football world believe him?