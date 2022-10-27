College Football Program Announces Decision On Kanye West

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Texas A&M has decided to move on from one of its pregame rituals. On Thursday, the program announced that it will stop playing Kanye West's "Power" in the wake of his recent antisemetic comments.

West said on social media that he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Since West made these remarks, brands and athletes associated with him have distanced themselves. That's why it's not a surprise to see the Aggies move on from "Power" as their pregame song.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced this decision in a news conference.

"We've reviewed that situation for the last couple of weeks," Bjork said. "... We're pivoting away from that song."



Texas A&m will host Ole Miss this Saturday at Kyle Field. Jimbo Fisher's squad is in desperate need of a win over a ranked opponent.

It'll be interesting to see which song replaces "Power" during the Aggies' pregame warm-ups.