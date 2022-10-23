College Football World Blasts Jimbo Fisher After Suffering Yet Another Loss

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This season continues to unravel for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

On Saturday night, Texas A&M fell short to South Carolina on the road. This is the third loss in a row for Texas A&M.

Considering the Aggies entered this season with championship expectations, it's shocking to see them under .500 this late in the year.

After this Saturday's game between Texas A&M and South Carolina went final, several media members shared their true feelings about Fisher on Twitter.

Let's just say Fisher is going to receive a lot of criticism over the next 12 hours.

"Shame Beamer already has a better program than Jimbo Fisher at 29 percent the cost," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated tweeted, "How is Texas A&M this bad?"

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say that if Texas A&M was not tied to Jimbo Fisher by the most ridiculous contract in the history of college football, this would be his final season," Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote.

Fisher's buyout is so expensive that Texas A&M won't make a rash decision this offseason. That doesn't mean he'll escape all the heat though.

If the Aggies continue to struggle, the fans in College Station will let Fisher know about it.