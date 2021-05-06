College Football World Reacts To Jimbo Fisher’s Bold Comment

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made it very clear that he plans to beat Alabama while Nick Saban is still there. But it’s safe to say that not a lot of people are taking him seriously.

During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher did his best to put Saban on notice. “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said.

Lane Kiffin quickly took to Twitter to dismiss Fisher’s bold prediction. And a lot of other people have quickly followed suit.

“Yeah, I’m sure Jimbo has really motivated Saban now,” one college football fan wrote. “No doubt Saban was missing his usual edge at this point and needed a Jimbo to wake him up. Yep.”

“Boy oh boy oh boy, You’d think Jimbo would learn by now. Smh,” wrote another.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford joked afterwards that Fisher probably apologized to Saban afterwards. He was, after all, attending a booster’s function when he made the comments.

Coach comments made at a booster function aren’t based in reality … at least that’s what Jimbo Fisher has likely texted Nick Saban. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) May 5, 2021

Since joining the Aggies in 2018, Jimbo Fisher’s teams have been less competitive at times against Alabama than his predecessor Kevin Sumlin was. He’s 0-3 against the Tide and lost every game by at least 19 points.

Texas A&M’s loss this past year was their worst to date, a 52-24 defeat in Tuscaloosa.

Here we go again. 🤦‍♂️ calling out the 🐐 ⁦In the middle of another championship?!?!? ⁦Good luck ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ Just went on the wall in the weight room in TTown https://t.co/thzGuy1LCj — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 6, 2021

The Aggies have finished behind the Crimson Tide in all three of Fisher’s seasons with the team.

Clearly the gap between the two programs is wider than Fisher wants people to think it is.

Will Nick Saban make Jimbo Fisher eat his words?