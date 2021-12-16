College Football’s Top 25 Recruiting Classes After Signing Day

National Signing Day has come and gone but not without leaving us with some incredibly memorable moments. So which teams came out on top with the best classes heading into 2022?

Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M were in a recruiting dogfight all the way to the end. But Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies came out on top with the No. 1 class in the nation per 247Sports. They had four five-star prospects and 19 four-star prospects to edge out the Crimson Tide.

Alabama and Georgia took second and third respectively, followed by Ohio State and Texas. Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.

As usual, the SEC had a massive presence in the upper echelon of recruiting. 12 SEC teams were in the top 25 while SEC minnow Vanderbilt still cracked the top 40. Florida is 50th with only 10 recruits.

Here is the full top 25 ranking of 2022 recruiting classes post-Signing Day:

Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame North Carolina Michigan Oklahoma Missouri Kentucky Tennessee Auburn Stanford Clemson Florida State LSU Arkansas Indiana Michigan State Mississippi State South Carolina Ole Miss Iowa

The FULL updated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings 👀 Who will finish No. 1? pic.twitter.com/LJYLecMzTG — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2021

There were a few surprise teams in the top 25 ranking to be sure. North Carolina cracking the top 10 and Indiana getting all the way to 20th were certainly a shock.

Stanford might have been the most surprising top 25 team of all, coming in at 15th as the top team in the Pac-12.

Cincinnati was the highest-ranking Group of Five school, but was 38th.

What do you think of the top 25 recruiting classes of 2022 so far?