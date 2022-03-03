Dad Of Alleged Victim Attacks College Football Player At Hearing

The father of an alleged victim reportedly attacked a college football player at a court hearing this week.

Police arrested former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas and charged him with “assault family violence.” According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the father and mother of an alleged assault victim attacked Demas and one of his family members at a hearing this week.

“The father and mother of the alleged assault victim of former Texas A&M receiver Demond Demas were arrested on Thursday afternoon by university police on a misdemeanor charge of assault, according to the Lt. Bobby Richardson of the A&M police department,” the article said.

Here’s more via the Houston Chronicle:

The father assaulted Demas and the mother assaulted a female relative of Demas prior to a scheduled on-campus conduct hearing for Demas, according to Richardson, and there were no serious injuries. The father and mother were taken to the Brazos County Jail.

The alleged victim was Demas’ girlfriend. According to her initial statement Demas pushed her head into the wall.

Texas A&M university police: Dad of alleged victim assaults Demond Demas prior to hearing https://t.co/divEoknAhy via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman 📰 (@BrentZwerneman) March 3, 2022

After she allegedly bit his shoulder, she reported that the defendant then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor. That allegedly caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip.

Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, issued a statement earlier this week. He called the incident an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”