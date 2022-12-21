Former Texas A&M Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view of fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Texas A&M quarterback Eli Stowers entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, it was announced that he's taking his talents to New Mexico State.

New Mexico State actually confirmed Stowers' commitment to the program in a press release.

"A former four-star QB from Texas A&M, @eli_stowers3 is officially a member of the NM State family," the school announced on Twitter.

Stowers was a four-star recruit coming out of Denton (Texas) Guyer. He was the No. 171 overall recruit and No. 20 quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

Unfortunately for Stowers, he was never really able to shine at Texas A&M. In fact, he was fourth on the depth chart this season.

Stowers should have a much better chance to make an impact at New Mexico State. He'll be able to suit up for the program as early as next season and has three years of eligibility remaining.