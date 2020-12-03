Former Texas A&M Football Player Has Died At 49

Former Texas A&M football linebacker Steve Solari passed away on Wednesday night after suffering a stroke, his family revealed.

Solari, a star on the Aggies’ “Wrecking Crew” defense from 1991-93, was 49 years old. The Sugar Land, Tex., native remained close to his alma mater in the 25-plus years after he graduated.

“Steve was a special young man. He was a starting linebacker on the Wrecking Crew and played with great effort. He inspired those around him and was a leader,” former A&M head coach R.C. Slocum said in a press release. “Since his playing days, he has continued to inspire others with his positive attitude. His memory will live on in Aggieland and with all of those who knew him.”

A transfer from Purdue, Solari made 26 starts over three seasons with the Aggies. As a senior in 1993, he earned second-team All-SWC accolades while recording 56 tackles and six sacks.

For his career, Solari compiled 142 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

We lost a legendary Aggie character with the passing of #94 Steve Solari. A one-of-a-kind personality that had so much love for life and people. As great a representative of A&M as I know. Pray for his wife and kids as they deal with this incredible loss. #KAPOW 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EO77KPkEJA — Gabe Bock (@GabeBock) December 3, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve Solari’s family, friends, former teammates and the entire Texas A&M football community.

May he rest in peace.