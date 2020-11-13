Week 11 of the college football season has been thrown into complete disarray because of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country. At least 15 games have been canceled or postponed this weekend, as of Friday night.

Many of those schedule changes have come out of the SEC, as four games have been called off this Saturday. Depending on if the conference can find time in December to play make-up games, it’s very possible that many teams won’t be able to play their full original slate.

ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich named a competitive SEC team whose playoff chances would be most hurt if the conference elected to cancel games.

The program she mentioned?

No. 5 Texas A&M.

“They need every game to prove to the committee they are a top four team because they’re probably not going to have the SEC Championship game to do it,” Dinich said.

The Aggies game against Tennessee that was scheduled for this weekend was postponed earlier in the week.

Dinich’s assessment makes plenty of sense for a variety of reasons. Texas A&M will be hard-pressed to make the SEC conference championship game because of their early season loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide demolished the Aggies 52-24, proving their supremacy in the West division. As a result, Texas A&M won’t be able to get a berth into the championship game, which is a key factor for the College Football Playoff Committee, unless Alabama drops a game.

The conference discussed potential make-up dates earlier in the week, but as of right now, no arrangements have been made.

If the current schedule holds, Texas A&M will return to the field on Nov. 21 against Ole Miss.