How Much Johnny Manziel Is Reportedly Making In New League

The new Fan Controlled Football (FCF) semi-pro league debuted last week, surprising many by fielding former Heisman winner and first-round draft pick Johnny Manziel.

Not since the short-lived Alliance of American Football had we seen Johnny Manziel on a football field. But there he was, representing the FCF Zappers on Saturday night and promising a victory party afterwards.

Even though he’s the most recognizable face in the fledgling football league, it doesn’t look Manziel there to make bank. According to Sporting News, players in the FCF make just $400 to $750 per week. Over a one month span, that’ll only come out to $1,600 to $3,000.

That’s a far cry from the $7 million contract Johnny Manziel signed as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Though given he still has a good chunk of change in the bank, he probably doesn’t need a seven-figure salary.

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career effectively ended before the 2016 season following reports of a domestic abuse incident. He would spent the year 2018 bouncing around the Canadian Football League before being banned from the league.

Manziel had a brief spell with the Memphis Express in the short-lived AAF. But a concussion ended his two-game run there, and the league folded a few days later.

Fortunately Manziel appears to have kept himself out of trouble since his downward spiral with the Browns and CFL.

If his high-profile manages to prop the FCF up to greater heights, maybe they’ll kick some of the benefits his way.

