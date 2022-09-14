How Much Texas A&M Would Owe Jimbo Fisher If It Fired Him

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M fans are probably frustrated with Jimbo Fisher at this point, but they are going to have to deal with him for a long time.

Fisher's contract, which was extended last year, runs through 2031. And yes, we've seen schools buy out massive deals before, but this one seems next to impossible to get out of.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic laid out just how much the Aggies are financially beholden to Jimbo, who is 35-15 in College Station following last weekend's stunning loss to Appalachian State.

Unless a few Aggies boosters have around $85 million in liquid assets they can live without, Fisher’s seat is going to remain ice cold for many more years. Just last year, A&M took his original 10-year, $75 million contract from 2018, added an extra four years to take it through 2031 and upped the annual average salary to $9.5 million starting in 2022.

The entire contract is fully guaranteed. So were A&M to fire him after this season (it won’t), he still would be owed nine more years of salary. No program in college football history has tethered itself so tightly to a coach who has yet to deliver even a division championship.

My goodness. That's a lot of cash, even for a program that is known for well-heeled donors.

It looks like A&M supporters are just going to have to hope that Jimbo figures this all out. Of course, the simplest way to do that would be to land an elite quarterback, which is what Fisher did to win his only national title at Florida State back in 2013.

If he can secure his Texas A&M version of Jameis Winston, maybe Jimbo will deliver a national championship at some point. That's easier said than done though.