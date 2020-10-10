The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Is Getting Ripped For His Clock Management Today

A solo shot of Jimbo Fisher in Texas A&M gear.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

At this point in his tenure, one would assume Jimbo Fisher would have Texas A&M football at a place where it can compete with the SEC’s best teams. The Aggies have actually outgained No. 4 Florida so far today, midway through the third quarter, but their head coach is doing them no favors on the time management front.

The Aggies got the ball with 4:14 left in the first half, plenty of time to try and go down the field and score a touchdown to tie the game. Instead, somehow, Kellen Mond and company ran out of time and had to settle for an end-of-half field goal just a few yards from the end zone.

The worst example of clock management came when Texas A&M was all the way down at Florida’s four-yard line with 11 seconds left. Rather than use a timeout, Fisher had Mond spike the ball to stop the clock, which burned three valuable seconds off the clock. And then, after the spike, Fisher elected to take a timeout.

A&M drew a Florida penalty on the next play, but because there was so little time left, the Aggies settled for the short field goal. Had Fisher used the timeout instead of spiking the ball, they would’ve had time for at least one more throw to the end zone.

Texas A&M football fans are already starting to grow a bit tired of the lack of progress made under Fisher, especially with his huge $75 million contract. The Aggies aren’t a bad team by any means, but they’re certainly not fighting to be in the top tier of SEC clubs.

Florida State fans are also actively chiming in, though they certainly haven’t been better off since his departure. FSU started its unprecedented slide in Jimbo Fisher’s final year, but things have only gotten worse since.

Even with those mistakes, the team is hanging in with UF at Kyle Field. The Aggies trail the Gators 28-24.


