Jimbo Fisher Is Getting Ripped For His Clock Management Today

At this point in his tenure, one would assume Jimbo Fisher would have Texas A&M football at a place where it can compete with the SEC’s best teams. The Aggies have actually outgained No. 4 Florida so far today, midway through the third quarter, but their head coach is doing them no favors on the time management front.

The Aggies got the ball with 4:14 left in the first half, plenty of time to try and go down the field and score a touchdown to tie the game. Instead, somehow, Kellen Mond and company ran out of time and had to settle for an end-of-half field goal just a few yards from the end zone.

The worst example of clock management came when Texas A&M was all the way down at Florida’s four-yard line with 11 seconds left. Rather than use a timeout, Fisher had Mond spike the ball to stop the clock, which burned three valuable seconds off the clock. And then, after the spike, Fisher elected to take a timeout.

A&M drew a Florida penalty on the next play, but because there was so little time left, the Aggies settled for the short field goal. Had Fisher used the timeout instead of spiking the ball, they would’ve had time for at least one more throw to the end zone.

someone needs to have an intervention with Jimbo and timeouts — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 10, 2020

Texas A&M football fans are already starting to grow a bit tired of the lack of progress made under Fisher, especially with his huge $75 million contract. The Aggies aren’t a bad team by any means, but they’re certainly not fighting to be in the top tier of SEC clubs.

Just took a stroll over to the A&M 247 message board… yikes look at the the first 2 posts #jimbo pic.twitter.com/VgHcSBIn5b — OrlandoNole (@Orlando_Nole) October 10, 2020

…and just as I type this, A&M wastes a FOURTH timeout pre-snap. Unreal. No amount of youth can explain that away. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 10, 2020

A&M is going to try to get Jimbo like Kansas tried to get David Beatty. This is going to be a messy buyout negotiation whenever the time comes — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 10, 2020

Florida State fans are also actively chiming in, though they certainly haven’t been better off since his departure. FSU started its unprecedented slide in Jimbo Fisher’s final year, but things have only gotten worse since.

Texas A&M right now, looks a lot like the FSU teams at the end of the Jimbo Fisher era. UNDISCIPLINED! — Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) October 10, 2020

All Texas A&M needs is a flaming spear planted at midfield in the pregame to look as undisciplined as Jimbo’s Florida State’s team.

Bad timeouts. Bad penalties.

Eliminate that junk and they’re punch for punch with Gators #Gigem — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) October 10, 2020

Even with those mistakes, the team is hanging in with UF at Kyle Field. The Aggies trail the Gators 28-24.