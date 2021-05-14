Jimbo Fisher turned a lot of heads earlier this month when he said that Texas A&M will take down Nick Saban and Alabama this upcoming season.

During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher said “We’re going to beat his a** when he’s there, don’t worry.” Of course, the college football world was stunned by those remarks. Lane Kiffin couldn’t believe that Fisher gave Saban bulletin-board material, tweeting “Calling out the G.O.A.T. in the middle of another championship?!?!? ⁦Good luck.”

Instead of walking back his previous comments, Fisher has actually decided to double down on his prediction for this year’s Alabama-Texas A&M game.

“Heck yes I think we’re going to beat them,” Fisher said, via TexAgs.com. “That’s why we’re here. They’re the standard right now, but we have to learn to beat them.”

Texas A&M fans have to love the confidence from Fisher, but it’s fair to wonder if his words will come back to bite him.

Poking the bear is never a smart idea, and we already know that Saban does a great job of not taking the bait. When talking about Fisher’s initial comments, Saban jokingly asked if Fisher was referring to defeating him in golf.

Lately, the rivalry between Alabama and Texas A&M has been lopsided. We’ll see if the Aggies can finally dethrone the Crimson Tide this fall.

Alabama will face Texas A&M on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field.