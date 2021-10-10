Jimbo Fisher Made History Against Nick Saban With Tonight’s Win

Entering tonight’s game, Nick Saban was a perfect 24-0 against his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher, Saban’s former offensive coordinator at LSU, was asked if Texas A&M would get a win over Alabama while Saban was still coaching during an event this offseason.

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said, starting a fun little May media firestorm. Saban had a perfect response when asked about the quote, saying “in golf?”

There was some hype coming into today’s game, but the last few weeks really suppressed it. After going 9-1 a year ago (the lone loss: 52-24 to Alabama), Texas A&M dropped back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State. They entered tonight’s game as a 3-2 unranked team with national title hopes largely dashed.

A&M jumped all over Alabama, and while the second half had to be a terrifying slog for Aggies fans, as Alabama kept chipping away and eventually took a 38-31 lead, Jimbo’s team recovered to score the game-tying touchdown and a winning field goal in the last three minutes. With the win, Fisher breaks one of the most infamous undefeated streaks in college football, becoming the first former Saban assistant to beat him.

TEXAS A&M 41, ALABAMA 38 -Alabama’s 100-game win streak vs. unranked is over (2007 ULM) -AP No. 1 streak of 106 wins in a row vs. unranked is over (2008 Oregon State over USC) -Nick Saban loses for first time to former assistant — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 10, 2021

Fisher was 0-4 against Saban entering tonight’s game. In 2017, Saban and the Crimson Tide beat Fisher’s Florida State Seminoles 24-7. Before tonight, the three Alabama vs. A&M games during Fisher’s time in College Station went to Alabama by an average of 23 points.

He does what Mark Dantonio, Derek Dooley, Will Muschamp, Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt, Jim McElwain, Billy Napier, and Lane Kiffin have all failed to do for decades now.

Alabama will likely be fine, and are certainly still among the sport’s national championship favorites. Aggie fans should enjoy this one all the same. You know Jimbo Fisher will be.