Jimbo Fisher Getting Crushed For Final Play Call vs. Alabama

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the game on the line, Jimbo Fisher called a backside hitch at the goal line vs. Alabama this Saturday night.

As you may have guessed, the throw was both late and incomplete and Alabama escaped with yet another thrilling win.

Fisher had an entire end-zone to work with. And yet he chose to key in on a throw few NFL quarterbacks can make.

Yikes.

Football fans are crushing Jimbo Fisher for both the play design and call in such a crucial moment.

At the very least the Aggies could have thrown a jump ball. That would have had a much better chance for the upset.

"530 square yards to target and they try to thread a needle in the front corner? WTF," said Pro Football Talk.

"Texas A&M with a chance to pull the upset of the year anddddddddd Jimbo Fisher with the worst play call of the day," said Barstool Sports.

"Jimbo Fisher has the absolute worst plays in the world and when the stage is biggest he calls the worst ones he has. That is so, so admirable," said Kevin Clark.

It's going to be a long year out in Aggie Land.

Jimbo Fisher needs to take a long look in the mirror this weekend.