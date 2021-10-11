Jimbo Fisher Has Honest Take On Snapping Nick Saban’s Streak

Over the weekend Texas A&M pulled off a highly-improbable upset of No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies became the first unranked team to beat the Crimson Tide in the last 101 tries and dealt a blow to to Alabama’s chances at a College Football Playoff berth.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher also achieved a personal milestone on Saturday with his team’s victory. He became the first former assistant of Nick Saban to ever beat his old boss head-to-head.

Fisher was aware of the accomplishment after it happened, but it’s clear that the significance of what he did hasn’t settled in just yet. That being said, he was appreciative that he was the first former assistant to knock off one of Saban’s teams.

“I guess it’s better to be the first than the second or the third. There’s no doubt about that,” Fisher said on “The Paul Finebaum Show” of being the first former assistant to beat the Alabama head coach. “Here’s the thing: when you do accomplish that, you know you’ve accomplished something significant because of how good he is at what he does. It was eventually gonna happen. Streaks don’t go on for forever and ever and ever. “So I guess [beating Saban] is a significant thing, but when you’re in the middle of a season, you don’t think about it. Maybe when you retire, you think about that.”

The Aggies won in thrilling fashion by staving off an Alabama comeback and kicking a field goal as time expired. Texas A&M fans in College Station stormed the field, creating one of the best sights of the weekend.

More importantly for Fisher and his team, the win prevented the Aggies from falling to .500. Texas A&M improved to 4-2 with the victory and gathered some momentum for the second half of the regular season.

Fisher might not celebrate his individual accomplishment until the year is done, but he will definitely try to use Saturday’s win over Saban and Alabama as fuel to keep going for the rest of the year.