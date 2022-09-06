Jimbo Fisher Not Saying No To Idea Of Coaching Another Program

Jimbo Fisher has a long-term, lucrative contract agreement with Texas A&M, but he's still being asked about other jobs.

Fisher spoke with WDTV5News' Ally Osborne this week, and Osborne asked at the end of the conversation whether the Clarksburg, West Virginia native would ever consider coaching the home-state Mountaineers.

"You don't ever say never in this business. Home is home," Fisher said. "West Virginia is always dear to my heart. I love them and always have. I always rooted for them in my whole life. You never say never in this business. I'm happy where I'm at and I love where I'm at, but home is home."

It doesn't seem likely that Fisher would leave Texas A&M. His current contract is set to pay him over $100 million in total when it expires following the 2031 season.

That doesn't mean there won't be West Virginia fans seeing this video dreaming about Fisher taking over their program if the Mountaineers move on from Neal Brown.