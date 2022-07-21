Jimbo Fisher Reveals Where Things Stand With Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher exchanged several words earlier this offseason. However, it sounds like their recent war of words is now water under the bridge.

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Fisher was asked about his relationship with Saban.

Fisher had nothing but positive things to say about the legendary coach.

“Listen, we’re great,” Fisher told reporters, via Saturday Down South. “Two competitive guys who go at it. We all learn from things we do in our business. We’ve got two competitive guys on a topic that is very everywhere, as they say. There’s no rules with this thing. Where it goes, every state has different laws. … I heard a statement he made. The arguments we had in the staff room and on the basketball court and all those things. On the basketball court, we didn’t have them. We were always on the same team. So we usually had them against other people. I have great respect for Nick."

Saban also put a positive spin on his friendship with Fisher.

"I have no issues or problems with Jimbo. He's done a great job with A&M and did a great job for us," Saban said.

The reason Fisher and Saban exchanged words is because the latter said Texas A&M "bought" all of the players on its roster.

Alabama and Texas A&M will square off on Oct 8.