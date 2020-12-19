Jimbo Fisher Takes A Clear Postgame Shot At Ohio State

Texas A&M didn’t have a conference championship to play for this weekend. All it could do was take care of business against Tennessee. Once that task was taken care of, Jimbo Fisher had a message for the College Football Playoff committee.

The Aggies need some help to make the Playoff, as the current field would include Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. When asked why Texas A&M deserves to make the Playoff, Fisher had an interesting answer.

“We play in the best league in ball, we got beat by the #1 team in football, who also had another superstar on the team when they played us called Waddle,” Fisher said. “People aren’t even playing against him now. No team in SEC history has ever lost just one game and not been in it.”

Fisher then took a shot at the Ohio State Buckeyes and the fact that they only played six games this season.

“Seven straight SEC wins. Some schools haven’t even played seven games. If you want to pick the best four teams, we’re one of ‘em.”

Ohio State did defeat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship, but it wasn’t an impressive performance by any means.

The only loss this season for Texas A&M came to the hands of Alabama. There’s certainly no shame in losing to Nick Saban’s squad.

What makes Texas A&M such an interesting candidate for the Playoff is the win it had against Florida back in October. It was a convincing performance from Fisher’s team.

If the Aggies want to make the Playoff, they’ll probably need the Fighting Irish to take down the Tigers in the ACC Championship this afternoon.

[Texas A&M]