Jimbo Fisher Addresses Renewing The Rivalry With Texas

Texas and Texas A&M haven’t played since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC. There is still plenty of bad blood between the two programs, even if the last game of football between the two occurred a decade ago this month. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher commented on the eventual renewal of the game this week.

Plenty has changed for the two programs in that time. The Longhorns have cycled through promising young coaches since the end of Mack Brown’s tenure in Austin, unable to find someone who has truly brought Texas “back,” as has been long promised. Former USC and Washington head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has the role right now, though his first year has been pretty shaky.

A&M had a promising start in the SEC with Kevin Sumlin and Johnny Manziel. After the Heisman winner departed College Station, however, Sumlin’s program grew stale, and he was replaced by Fisher, formerly of Florida State, one of the few active national championship-winning head coaches.

Fisher has never faced the Longhorns as head coach, but assuming that he is still at A&M when Texas makes its move to the SEC, he’ll get his chance. He says he’s excited for the heated in-state rivalry to be renewed.

Jimbo Fisher on the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry: "Now that we're in the same conference, to get that rivalry back, I think it's going to be wonderful." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 4, 2021

As of now, Texas and Oklahoma are set to make the jump to the SEC in July 2025. Of course, there’s always a very good chance that some agreement is made to make the move happen earlier, though the Big 12 seems interested in keeping the Longhorns and Sooners locked in as long as possible.

Jimbo Fisher has one of the biggest contracts in all of college football, which now runs through 2031 after a recent extension. After a very strong 2020, and a big win over Alabama this fall, he does seem to have things heading in the right direction, even if progress hasn’t been totally linear for A&M. It’s a fair bet that he’ll get his shot against Texas and whomever is stewarding the Longhorns program by that point.

When it comes, it will be Fisher’s first ever game against the Longhorns. Somewhat amazingly, his last school—Florida State—has never played Texas in football.

