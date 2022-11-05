Jimbo Fisher Trending Again After Another Brutal Loss

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher is trending on Twitter -- yet again -- for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies fell to 3-6 on the season.

Texas A&M entered this season with College Football Playoff aspirations. It didn't take long for the program to prove that it's not ready yet for the big stage.

As Texas A&M continues to lose games, Fisher receives more and more backlash. Many people are questioning if he'll ever lead the Aggies to the promised land.

To make matters worse, Fisher already has 10 combined losses over the past two seasons. That's not what the school expects out of him, especially given how much money he makes.

"With A&M getting thumped at home to UF today, Jimbo Fisher is now 2-8 in Texas A&M's last 10 games against FBS competition," Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said. "Even worse, the Aggies, preseason No. 6, have lost their last five games against unranked FBS opponents. Oof."

"Jimbo Fisher has 5 conference losses through 6 SEC games this season," Lance Taylor tweeted. "Nick Saban has 5 conference losses over the last 7 seasons."

"Texas A&M needs to beat Auburn, UMass and LSU to get bowl eligible in Year 5 under Jimbo Fisher," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "What a mess."

Fisher's buyout at the end of this season is $85.9 million. The odds of Texas A&M making that move are slim to none.

That being said, Fisher needs to end the season on a positive note. If not, there'll be a ton of pressure on him heading into 2023.