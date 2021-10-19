Jimbo Fisher’s Wife Reacts To The LSU Job Rumors

Jimbo Fisher already has a huge job in the SEC West, and a massive contract from Texas A&M to go with it. Still, his name has popped up in rumors after news that LSU and Ed Orgeron will part ways at season’s end.

The connections to the job are fairly obvious. Fisher had a long run at LSU, as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban and Les Miles from 2000-06, before he left for Florida State, where he became Bobby Bowden’s heir apparent.

“I’m gonna say this right now… I love being here,” Fisher told the media on Monday. “This is the job I want. I love being here. I’ve got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, an unbelievable president, an unbelievable AD… I believe in what we’re building here.”

It is hard to see Fisher leading A&M in the middle of a contract that runs through 2031 for a division rival, even if LSU may have advantages over the Texas A&M jobs in some respects. It also helps that Fisher’s wife is all-in on College Station as well.

And for the record, I love it here too! https://t.co/VzybdAdup6 — Courtney Fisher (@court_fisher) October 18, 2021

Fisher has some pretty incredible stability at Texas A&M, but if LSU comes calling, he could have the Aggies over a barrel. His current contract has some incredibly one-sided contract language.

Fisher’s buyout is the biggest in college football at $95.6 million, but that only applies if the school tries to fire Fisher. The coach is free to take another job, and neither he nor the new school would be on the hook for that incredible amount.

“Great contract” is certainly accurate if you’re Jimbo Fisher.

[Courtney Fisher]