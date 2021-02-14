Johnny Manziel is back! The former college football superstar played in the new Fan Controlled Football league Saturday night.

The Fan Controlled Football league prides itself on just what it says, fan engagement. Manziel is by far the most high-profile name to suit up in the new league, which begins tonight. He showed off some of the athleticism that made him a college football superstar during his debut with the Zappers.

Believe it or not, Manziel isn’t attempting to make an NFL comeback. He’s simply excited to play some football in a new league after a long layoff.

Manziel’s Fan Controlled Football debut got off to a fast start Saturday evening. The 2012 Heisman winner took his first snap and made several defenders miss before coming just a few yards short of the end-zone.

Take a look.

Later in the game, Johnny Football made a great read to easily find his way into the end zone for six.

Johnny Manziel is back on the football field and just scored a touchdown 😳 (via @fcflio)pic.twitter.com/yRm50fkQwx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2021

It’s early, but it’s safe to assume Manziel is enjoying his first game in Fan Controlled Football.

A brand new football league headlined by Johnny Manziel? Sign us up.

The football world has sorely missed Manziel on the gridiron. The 2012 Heisman winner is one of the most electric, highlight-reel players the sport has ever seen. It’s a shame his professional career fizzled the way it did.

With the NFL and college football off-seasons upon us, Fan Controlled Football is getting started at the right time. As long as Manziel keeps making highlight plays, the league is going to gain plenty of fans.

[Fan Controlled Football]