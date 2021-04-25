Johnny Manziel Shares Honest Admission On Football Career

Texas A&M welcomed a very special guest to Kyle Field on Saturday for the school’s annual Maroon & White Game. Former Aggies star quarterback Johnny Manziel was in attendance to take in the action and rekindle his relationship with his former program.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner even got a chance to relive his glory days, throwing for two touchdown pass during Texas A&M’s “Legends” flag football game at halftime. The crowd in College Station seemingly welcomed him back with open arms, cheering him on as he took some snaps with other former Aggies players.

Despite his brief appearance on the field at Texas A&M on Saturday, Manziel, 28, spoke about how his playing days are “in the rearview mirror.”

“Really just life — football is kind of in the rearview mirror for me,” Manziel said in an interview with SEC Network, per 247Sports. “So once you’ve done something your whole life and it kind of going away, you have to refocus and reshuffle things around to see where you want to go next. And I’m just kind of feeling things out, letting life come to me and having a blast while I’m doing it. So I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve been in many years. And it’s coming back here, being a part of this really helps. It’s good for my mental, it’s good for me. It’s good to see old faces and people I consider family.”

Although it’s unlikely that Manziel will ever suit up again, he still might have his sights set on a future around football. He explained why he returned to Texas A&M this weekend and how he hopes to be “a part of the program” moving forward.

“It’s the best, look at this place, it didn’t exactly look like this when I was here,” Manziel said. “It’s awesome. Walking out of this place feeling the Kyle Field grass. There’s nothing like it, especially when you get a good group of guys like this, it’s amazing.”

“I want a reason to come back and be a part of the program, so this is just step one. I want a reason to come back and be a part of the program and be around. So this is just step one of the next step of being back and part of the program now that my football career is over.”