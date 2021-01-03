Johnny Manziel Is Pumped For Texas A&M At The Orange Bowl

No. 5 Texas A&M is finally back on the big stage tonight, and Johnny Manziel is pumped for his Aggies.

It’s been seven years since the Aggies played in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Manziel led Texas A&M to a 10-2 regular-season and earned the right to play in the Cotton Bowl Classic back in 2013. The former college football superstar combined for 516 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-13 Cotton Bowl blowout of Oklahoma.

Fast forward to 2020, No. 5 Texas A&M is back in the spotlight. The Aggies are taking on the 13th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels at the Orange Bowl this evening. Manziel is paying close attention to the marquee showdown.

The former Texas A&M superstar made a prediction ahead of tonight’s Orange Bowl. As expected, Manziel is rolling with the Aggies to take down the Tar Heels.

Aggies by a billion let’s gooooo — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 3, 2021

It’s been a while since college football’s had a player as exciting as Johnny Manziel. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback picked apart stout SEC defenses back in the day and led Texas A&M to a few successful years in the process.

College football’s changed since then. The SEC isn’t known for its defenses anymore. Alabama, the conference’s top team, is led by an explosive offense which features three Heisman candidates in QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris and WR Devonta Smith.

Texas A&M still features a balanced attack, though, which is a bit unusual in today’s sport. We’ll see if the Aggies have what it takes to beat North Carolina.

Tune into ESPN right now to catch the Aggies and Tar Heels square off in the Orange Bowl.

[Johnny Manziel]