In the heat of his prime years at Texas A&M, Johnny Manziel was one of the biggest names in sports. And according to a recent admission, “Johnny Football” profited off of that name.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast earlier this week, Manziel revealed that he made more than $33,000 on autographs through his final season with the Aggies in 2013.

The former Heisman Trophy winner described two separate occasions where he was offered large sums of money to sign a collection of items. He was first approached by “some guy” who offered him $3,000 to sign “probably 10,000” pieces. Claiming to have just $65 to his name at the time, Manziel couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“This guy comes up behind me, he’s like, ‘Yo, how would you wanna make 3 grand?'” Johnny said. “I turn around, I’m like, (expletive) yeah, bro!'”

The next mass signing was where the real money started rolling in. Manziel was soon offered a much sweeter deal of $30,000 by another undisclosed “guy.”

“So, this guy’s pretty much, ‘All right, go to this room at the Fontainebleau. All this stuff will be in there laid out. When you’re done, just send me a picture of all of it. I’ll give you the code to the safe, the money will be in there.'” he said.

$30k per month to write your name? Sheeeeesh

Of course, this is a huge NCAA rules violation. Johnny Manziel was investigated back in 2013 when he was heard to be selling autographs at the national championship game in Miami, but no hard evidence of payment was ever uncovered.

Now that he’s incriminating himself, many are wondering if the NCAA could take away his 2012 Heisman Trophy.

Manziel doesn’t seem too concerned about that though, saying he never took money for an autograph until after he’d already won the award.

“I never took a dollar until after I won the Heisman, and I think my statute of limitations are up.”

