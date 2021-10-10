Johnny Manziel Reacts To Texas A&M’s Win Over Alabama

Johnny Manziel was under center the last time that Texas A&M knocked off Alabama, back in 2012. That was the Aggies’ first year as a member of the SEC.

Manziel was on the sideline for tonight’s game, which may have been a good omen for the Aggies. They stunned undefeated, No. 1-ranked ‘Bama 41-38.

The Aggies got an incredibly gutsy performance out of quarterback Zach Calzada, who completed 21-of-31 throws for 285 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. That last touchdown throw was a perfect 25 yard strike to the corner of the end zone to Ainias Smith to tie the game at 37. Calzada had linemen roll up on his leg after releasing that pass, and it looked extremely doubtful that he’d be able to reenter the game.

A&M’s defense forced Alabama to punt, and after being treated in the injury tent, Calzada emerged to lead the offense once again. He completed first-down passes to Smith and Isaiah Spiller, and picked up a big first down with an 11-yard scramble, leading the team down to the Alabama 11, where Seth Small knocked through a game-winning field goal as time expired. Minutes after the win, Manziel had to shoutout Calzada for his incredible night.

DOWN GOES BAMA! @ZachCalzada you’re a warrior and an absolutely legend . GIG EM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 10, 2021

If anyone knows how to celebrate tonight, it’s probably Johnny Manziel. I have to imagine that College Station will be absolutely rocking late into the night.

This was clearly the best game of Zach Calzada’s season. He struggled in the team’s last two games, losses to Mississippi State and Arkansa, but he’s an absolute hero tonight.

Fans will be discussing this performance for a long time.

