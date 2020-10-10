Johnny Manziel Reacts To Texas A&M’s Upset Win Today

For the first time in the Jimbo Fisher era, Texas A&M has defeated a top five team in the country. Seth Small kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to give his team the win over Florida.

Kellen Mond was extremely efficient for the Aggies, completing 25-of-35 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The Aggies also had success on the ground, as Isaiah Spiller finished with 174 rushing yards and two scores.

Shortly after Small kicked the game-winning field goal, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the victory.

Manziel tweeted the following message at former Florida basketball star Chandler Parsons: “Game. Over.”

Obviously he’s not as electric as ‘Johnny Football’ once was for Texas A&M, but Mond looked sharp all afternoon against one of the best teams in the nation.

This is undoubtedly a huge victory for Fisher’s squad. It’s not easy to bounce back from a deflating loss to Alabama, and yet that’s exactly what Texas A&M did this afternoon.

Next up for the Aggies is a showdown with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Fisher will need his secondary to be on its toes if it wants to slow down Mike Leach’s offense.

Right now though, Texas A&M should go ahead and spend the next few hours celebrating its big win over Florida.