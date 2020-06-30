Back when he won the 2012 Heisman Trophy, and then when he went No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Johnny Manziel probably believed he was set for a long and prosperous NFL career.

Unfortunately or the former Texas A&M star, things haven’t worked out that way. Manziel hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, his second year in the league with the Cleveland Browns. He’s hopped around other leagues, but his career hasn’t stuck.

Manziel played in the Spring League, and then had a brief stint in the CFL in 2018. He played in the short-lived AAF the following year. That was his last professional football experience.

In recent days, Manziel has admitted that his professional football career is a thing of the past. He seems at peace with where things are now. This afternoon, he posted a picture from a hotel on South Beach, where he certainly seems to be enjoying himself.

This definitely goes along with what he told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal over the weekend. He is no longer pursuing new football opportunities, saying that his career was “in the past.”

Ask Manziel where he considers his football career at this point, and you get a refreshingly candid answer. “In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it,” Manziel said, leaning forward and without a moment’s hesitation. “I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field. “I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now. I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

Johnny Manziel admitted that throughout his troubled NFL career and attempted comebacks, including the Canadian stop, his heart wasn’t it. Now, he’s living in Scottsdale, Ariz., golfing almost every day, and not worrying about others’ concerns about his football legacy.

