Johnny Manziel Reveals How Much He Partied At Texas A&M

Johnny Manziel put up outrageous stats on the field during his time at Texas A&M. Not surprisingly, he also was a prodigious partier.

Manziel’s drinking and substance abuse got him in trouble after he left college, but during his magical 2012 Heisman Trophy season, the former star says he was living the high life.

“That year is the reason I got in so much trouble down the line because I treated it like a kegger to be honest,” Manziel said on his “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast. “Every week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, we had a full-blown king’s cup, beer Olympics at the house. Drinking Natty Lites and Old Milwaukee’s was on sale for $16.99. That was the best.”

Manziel added that, incredibly, he felt like his partying fueled his play.

“Everybody is feeding your ego so much, it feels like you’re Iron Man and you can’t possibly fail,” he said.

This might seem crazy, but consider the fact that Manziel credits the punishment he endured for an arrest for disorderly conduct with motivating him to win the starting quarterback position in 2012 fall camp.

“I’m fourth on the depth chart when we start this camp and in 11 days, I won the (starting) job doing these sprints, doing the whole thing,” Manziel said. “At the end of the year, I rushed for 1,500 yards. I out-rushed Todd Gurley in the SEC. Nuts. My redshirt freshman year, the year I won the Heisman. “I believe all that was directly correlated to me running those sprints at the beginning of the year and being in the dumbest shape on the team. Without a doubt, I got punished and I won a Heisman for it. The bad doesn’t always turn out so bad down the line.”

Maybe it wasn’t that bad then, but as Manziel admits, his decisions caught up with him eventually, leading to his downfall at the professional level.

