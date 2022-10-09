Johnny Manziel Unleashes On Jimbo Fisher For Final Play Call

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 31: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits on the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Rice Owls at Kyle Field on August 31, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel is unleashing on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M offense via Twitter right now.

Johnny Football is furious with the play Fisher called at the goal-line with the game on the line vs. Alabama this Saturday night.

"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run," he said.

He goes on to call the final play call a "joke" in that scenario.

Does Jimbo Fisher really not have anything better in his playbook for goal-line situations?

"Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies," he adds.

Manziel's emoji-only tweet just about sums it up.

"We didn’t think we could hang with Bama for an entire game…once you’re in that position to win in a single play… DROP SACK AND GO FOR THE KILL!"

It's an ugly evening in Texas A&M Twitter.

Johnny Manziel might just need to sleep this one off.