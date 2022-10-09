Johnny Manziel Unleashes On Jimbo Fisher For Final Play Call
Johnny Manziel is unleashing on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M offense via Twitter right now.
Johnny Football is furious with the play Fisher called at the goal-line with the game on the line vs. Alabama this Saturday night.
"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run," he said.
He goes on to call the final play call a "joke" in that scenario.
Does Jimbo Fisher really not have anything better in his playbook for goal-line situations?
"Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies," he adds.
Manziel's emoji-only tweet just about sums it up.
"We didn’t think we could hang with Bama for an entire game…once you’re in that position to win in a single play… DROP SACK AND GO FOR THE KILL!"
It's an ugly evening in Texas A&M Twitter.
Johnny Manziel might just need to sleep this one off.