Johnny Manziel On Why He Returned To Texas A&M Today

On Saturday, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel returned to College Station for the program’s annual spring game.

Taking the field at halftime for a special “Legends” flag football game, the former Aggies quarterback threw two touchdown passes in front of a roaring crowd on Kyle Field.

Johnny dropping more dimes to Jeff Fuller pic.twitter.com/VnMwHNSZtM — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) April 24, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the game, Manziel explained why he returned to his beloved school today. Now that his playing days are over, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner hopes to become more involved with the program.

“It’s the best, look at this place, it didn’t exactly look like this when I was here,” the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. “It’s awesome. Walking out of this place feeling the Kyle Field grass. There’s nothing like it, especially when you get a good group of guys like this, it’s amazing.”

“I want a reason to come back and be a part of the program, so this is just step one. I want a reason to come back and be a part of the program and be around. So this is just step one of the next step of being back and part of the program now that my football career is over.”

The 🐐 himself @JManziel2 is back at Kyle: “It’s awesome, it’s a special place. Walking out on this field, feeling the Kyle Field grass, there’s nothing like it.” pic.twitter.com/rYlJzu8dza — TexAgs (@TexAgs) April 24, 2021

After the Aggies recorded a 9-1 season that ended with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina in 2020, Johnny Manziel believes the program has the potential to be even more special in the years to come.

“We’re right on the verge last year,” he said. “… No doubt that we’re building something in the right direction and going the right way.”

The legend of Johnny Football was born in 2012 when the star QB arrived in College Station. Through two seasons with the team, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns. Selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the former Aggie struggled in his professional career — notching a 2-6 overall record as a starter before he was released in 2015.

It’s no surprise that Manziel took this opportunity to relive his college glory days.