Johnny Manziel’s Message For Reporter Darren Rovell Is Going Viral

Johnny Manziel’s football career may be over, but he’s still down to take on his detractors–like Darren Rovell–on Twitter.

Earlier today, Rovell tweeted photos of the Sports Illustrated covers from seven years ago today. One featured Manziel as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the other featured Alex Rodriguez, then playing for the New York Yankees amid a seemingly endless string of controversies.

“SI covers, seven years ago today: @AROD is at rock bottom. Johnny Manziel is the envy of the college football world,” Rovell tweeted. “Today, A-Rod is as relevant as ever. Manziel achieves a flash of relevance by flipping off a building into a pool.”

Rovell’s tweet refers to Manziel’s recent cliff dive, which went viral on social media.

SI covers, seven years ago today:@AROD is at rock bottom. Johnny Manziel is the envy of the college football world. Today, A-Rod is as relevant as ever. Manziel achieves a flash of relevance by flipping off a building into a pool. pic.twitter.com/tAlLWHjgRf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 5, 2020

Well, Manziel saw the tweet, and decided to fire back. And fire back he did.

“Seven years later and you’re still as big of a bitch as ever,” Manziel wrote in his rebuttal to Rovell.

Seven years later and you’re still as big of a bitch as ever https://t.co/fWXv2u8wzj — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) August 5, 2020

Rovell is no stranger to eliciting angry responses on Twitter, so this is just par for the course for him. Good for Manziel though for sticking up for himself.