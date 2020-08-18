Kevin Sumlin Reacts To The SEC Playing Football This Fall

The current plan for the SEC is to play college football this fall. However, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin isn’t sure that will actually happen.

Sumlin, who used to coach in the SEC at Texas A&M, won’t be preparing for a football season this year. The Pac-12 decided earlier this month that it’ll postpone football with the hope of playing in the spring.

When asked about the SEC’s plan to play football in 2020, Sumlin had a telling response. Let’s just say he believes this is a very fluid situation for all of college football.

“Today, people are saying they’re going to play,” Sumlin said. “Just like we came out with a schedule. A week later we were done. Let’s wait a couple weeks and see what happens.”

It sounds like Sumlin expects the SEC to postpone its season at some point.

As of now, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC want to play college football in September. In order to actually do that though, each school will have to somehow create a safe environment for its student-athletes. That could be tough to do now that schools are reopening their campuses.

The next few weeks will be crucial for college football. If schools can keep their infection rates relatively flat, football might actually happen in the coming month.

We’ll find out soon enough if the rest of the Power Five will play football in 2020.