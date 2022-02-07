Kirk Herbstreit Has ‘No Idea’ What’s Accurate With Texas A&M

College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit saw what happened last week when Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went off to the media.

Fisher didn’t appreciate how some people were saying that his top-ranked recruiting class was bought by NIL deals.

“It didn’t affect recruiting at all. I’ll say this, and I’ll address it in my press conference,” Fisher said. “This $30 million deal is a joke. That there’s some fund out there for all these things that went down, and it was written on BroBible by a guy named Sliced Bread, and all of a sudden the country believes it, is a joke. It didn’t affect recruiting at all, and I’ll address the rest of it. The people who, as I say, want to make comments on that have no idea what’s going on. It’s insulting to the players who came here and the people around us.”

Herbstreit spoke on the Pat McAfee Show about he’s not sure what’s true for A&M in terms of its recruiting.

“He’s all wound up, man,” Herbstreit said (around the 50-minute mark). “I have no idea what’s true and what’s not in this world of NIL. There are always rumors that A&M has a bunch of money and a bunch of boosters that are throwing big money into a pot and they’re just divvying it up to players and recruits.”

With how rampant NIL deals are in college football now, these questions are only going to continue to be asked.