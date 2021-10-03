Kirk Herbstreit Questions Major College Football Stadium’s Atmosphere

There are a lot of great stadiums in the NFL where the fans can really play a factor in how their team performs. But one stadium with a reputation for having that kind of an atmosphere is being second-guessed by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

In a discussion with Chris Fowler and Chris “Bear” Fallica, Herbstreit discussed the atmosphere that Texas A&M’s Kyle Field has following the Aggies’ loss to Mississippi State. He said that while Kyle Field has a reputation for being “the 12th man,” he wonders if it’s really deserved.

“When was the last big game A&M won,” Herbstreit said. “We brag about Kyle Field, like 12th man, Bear?”

“I’m not doubting that it’s a great environment. I’m saying, is it an intimidating environment?” he added.

Here’s Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Chris “Bear” Fallica roasting A&M and questioning if the 12th Man is intimidating. pic.twitter.com/hdHzu1HxSB — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 3, 2021

Kyle Field is the sixth-largest stadium in the entire world with a capacity of over 102,000. It edges out LSU’s Tiger Stadium by several hundred seats for the largest in the SEC.

But despite its size, Kyle Field doesn’t exactly have the same mystique that Michigan Stadium, Ohio Stadium or Beaver Stadium have.

Texas A&M have not had a losing season since 2010, but they’ve largely been average in the SEC since joining in 2012. Beating Alabama – the top team in their SEC West division – has been nigh impossible for the last eight years.

Is there something to Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on the stadium atmosphere at Kyle Field?