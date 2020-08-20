Longtime SEC Football Staffer Has Passed Away At 53

Gary Reynolds – a longtime Texas A&M football staffer – has passed away at the age of 53.

Reynolds was a veteran director of football operations for the Aggies. He also spent time in a similar role in the NFL. Most recently, Reynolds served as the senior director of development for the Texas A&M Foundation and the College of Geosciences.

The Texas A&M staffer spent 2008 to 2017 working for Kevin Sumlin’s and Mike Sherman’s staff. He helped out in the football operations department. Prior to his work with the Aggies, he spent 14 years in the NFL, working with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Reynolds, a Texas A&M alum, returned to the school in 2008 where he worked up until his death. Reynolds passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday after a battle with cancer. There’s no doubt many are and will be impacted by his unfortunate death.

Man so saddened by the loss of my friend Gary Reynolds. He was a great man, a great father, and a great friend. I will miss him dearly. He was such a positive person and I enjoyed just being next to him. Will miss you GR! Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/ROpAEpxvbh — Justin Moore (@AggieSportsAD) August 20, 2020

Texas A&M deputy athletics director Justin Moore shared a heartfelt message for his former friend.

“Man so saddened by the loss of my friend Gary Reynolds,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “He was a great man, a great father, and a great friend. I will miss him dearly. He was such a positive person and I enjoyed just being next to him. Will miss you GR! Prayers for his family.”

Reynolds was an integral employee for Texas A&M football over the years. He will be sorely missed.