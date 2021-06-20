Longtime Texas A&M Coach Announces He’s Been Hospitalized

Longtime Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum announced on Saturday that he has been hospitalized in Houston.

In a post shared to his personal Facebook, Slocum revealed he was undergoing tests for a “serious” medical issue that has yet to be diagnosed. The 76-year-old asked his fans and followers for prayers and support.

“A couple of years ago, I asked my Facebook friends to pray for my son John Harvey Slocum who had a major heart event in Midland,” Slocum wrote. “God answered those prayers in a big way. Today, I am coming again asking for prayers but these are for me.

“I have spent several days at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston this past week doing various tests. Not sure what all is going on but it is serious. I am meeting with my doctor Monday afternoon at MDA to find out. Please put me you on your prayer list. I am a firm believer that God is in control and can still do miraculous things. Thanks R.C.”

Slocum began his coaching career at the high school level in Louisiana in 1968. By 1972, he had arrived at Texas A&M as an assistant.

From 1972-80, Slocum was on the staff at A&M before a one-year stint as the defensive coordinator at USC. He returned to College Station in 1982, leading the Aggie defense for the next seven seasons.

From 1989-2002, Slocum was the head coach at A&M, compiling a 123-47-2 overall record with four conference titles and 11 bowl appearances.

We wish R.C. Slocum the best and hope he can overcome whatever issue he is dealing with.