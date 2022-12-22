Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during first half action during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned.

Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.

"I knew eventually there would be pay-for-play, but I did not know it would be NIL like it came about, the problem with all of it is that there is no consistency and rules," Fisher said. "And then when you get into the (transfer portal), there is so much tampering going on it is utterly ridiculous. It is a joke. It's an absolute joke."

Needless to say, few are feeling sorry for Jimbo right now.

“You’ll lose them the same way you got them," tweeted former Stanford defensive lineman Michael Williams.

"Jimbo is a clown. Puts together a top ranked recruiting class last year using NIL and such, has a crappy season, and now gripes. Couldn't be happier that TAMU is stuck with this guy," said an Alabama fan.

"Commentary like this is why there’s a growing crowd thinks Jimbo has shot his bolt," said 5th Down College Football's Mark Schipper. "This is like introducing a rifle into a knife fight and then being surprised when others go back for rifles. Hoisted on your own petard."

"Is he talking about himself?" asked one Oklahoma fan.

Jimbo's Texas A&M team just turned in a nightmare season, finishing 5-7 after beginning the year ranked in the top 10.