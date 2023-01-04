Look: Football World Reacts To Major Bobby Petrino Hiring

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bobby Petrino of the Louisville Cardinals watches his team warm up before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to coaching at the Power 5 level.

After being hired by UNLV to be their offensive coordinator last month, Petrino is instead joining Jimbo Fisher' staff at Texas A&M, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

"Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State," Low tweeted.

Petrino has been a successful head coach and is known for his offensive knowledge, but the 61-year-old also has an extremely checkered past.

That seems to be what most people are focusing on when discussing Low's report on Wednesday.

"I'm old enough to remember Bobby trying to rehab his image as a dear old grandpa content to remain in Springfield," said SBNation's Matt Harris.

"Jimbo, Petrino, and Durkin. This is the Justice League of Assholes," said Ryan from Meet at Midfield.

"I can’t wait to watch this hot mess," added U of L Report's Matt McGavic.

"This is a very interesting move. The culture has about gone to crap at A&M, so then you hire a guy like Bobby Petrino? Great move Jimbo!" tweeted Famously Garnet, a South Carolina fan site.

"Gives you a sense of the interest in working at Texas A&M right now (and run offense for Jimbo) when you have to circle back to someone who took a job at UNLV," added Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

Jimbo Fisher is under intense scrutiny from the A&M fanbase after a disastrous 5-7 season in 2022.

We'll see if hiring Petrino will eventually be worth the negative attention it is drawing.