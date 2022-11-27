Look: Former College Track Star Is Going Viral

Former Texas A&M Aggies hurdler turned college sports reporter Kennedy Smith went super-viral on social media this month.

Smith, who ran track for the Aggies, went viral on social media for her ability to always find the camera.

"She knows how to play the game," an account on Twitter tweeted.

A supercut video of Smith has received more than 400,000 likes on social media. The video has gone viral on Twitter this week.

Unsurprisingly, Smith is still finding the camera.

She now works as a college sports reporter, covering Texas A&M and the SEC.

"A more accurate view of what my life looks like now! sorry to disappoint but I am not an Olympic hurdler- maybe Olympic reporter one day?" sh etweeted.

Best of luck moving forward, Kennedy.