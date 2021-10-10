The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Johnny Manziel Has 2-Word Reaction To Texas A&M’s Hot Start vs. Alabama

Johnny Manziel smiling in his Texas A&M football uniform.COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, Texas A&M hosted No. 1 Alabama in an SEC showdown that was expected to be pretty one-sided.

The Aggies apparently didn’t get the memo as they got off to a hot start against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Texas A&M jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, which was the first time Alabama has trailed in a game since the 2020 season.

Alabama answered with dominant touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead. It looked like the Crimson Tide were going to run away with it early, but it was the Aggies who came firing back.

Texas A&M reeled off 14-straight points and took a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Following the latest great play for the Aggies, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel had a message for his former team.

“LETS GOOOOO!” he said on Twitter.

Alabama entered tonight’s game as a 17.5-point favorite, but Texas A&M is giving the Crimson Tide everything they can handle.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, the Aggies don’t have a quarterback like Johnny Manziel to give Alabama fits. While Zach Calzada has performed well tonight, he’s not a threat like Manziel.

Back in Manziel’s days at Texas A&M, the Aggies had one of the most potent offenses in college football.

Can Texas A&M hang on for the massive upset or will Alabama do what it always does and dominate the second half en route to a win?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.