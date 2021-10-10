On Saturday night, Texas A&M hosted No. 1 Alabama in an SEC showdown that was expected to be pretty one-sided.

The Aggies apparently didn’t get the memo as they got off to a hot start against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Texas A&M jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, which was the first time Alabama has trailed in a game since the 2020 season.

Alabama answered with dominant touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead. It looked like the Crimson Tide were going to run away with it early, but it was the Aggies who came firing back.

Texas A&M reeled off 14-straight points and took a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Following the latest great play for the Aggies, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel had a message for his former team.

“LETS GOOOOO!” he said on Twitter.

Alabama entered tonight’s game as a 17.5-point favorite, but Texas A&M is giving the Crimson Tide everything they can handle.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, the Aggies don’t have a quarterback like Johnny Manziel to give Alabama fits. While Zach Calzada has performed well tonight, he’s not a threat like Manziel.

Back in Manziel’s days at Texas A&M, the Aggies had one of the most potent offenses in college football.

Can Texas A&M hang on for the massive upset or will Alabama do what it always does and dominate the second half en route to a win?